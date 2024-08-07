Paris Olympics: India go down fighting against Germany, concede 2-3 loss in semi-final

Paris [France], August 7 : The Indian Men's Hockey Team went down fighting against Germany as they suffered a 2-3 loss in the 2nd semi-final of the ongoing Paris Olympics on Tuesday.

Harmanpreet Singh (7') and Sukhjeet Singh (36') netted a goal each for India, while Gonzalo Peillat (18'), Christopher Ruehr (27'), and Marco Miltkau (54') found the back of the net for the Germans.

India were quick to get off the blocks in attacking mode and put Germany on the back foot by winning two consecutive penalty corners early in the first quarter. However, Germany's solid defence blocked India captain and drag-flicker Harmanpreet Singh's shots. India maintained pressure deep inside Germany's circle, with Vice Captain Hardik Singh showcasing his exceptional dribbling skills.

India's relentless attacking approach earned them a series of penalty corners, with Harmanpreet Singh converting the fourth one in the 7th minute to give India a well-deserved lead. This goal marked his eighth in the tournament. Meanwhile, Germany switched to a possession-based game to relieve the pressure, but they couldn't mount any significant threats, ending the first quarter with India leading 1-0.

Germany began the second quarter strongly, matching India in the early exchanges. Within the first three minutes, they earned a penalty corner, which Gonzalo Peillat converted in the 18th minute to level the score.

Despite this, India continued to apply relentless pressure. In the 20th minute, Abhishek had a powerful shot on goal from inside the D, but Germany's defender Mathias Mueller deflected it wide. A few minutes later, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay had a chance to score, but his shot went over the goalpost.

Germany then won a penalty corner against the run of play, and Peillat's shot struck Jarmanpreet Singh's foot, resulting in a penalty stroke. Christopher Ruehr quickly converted the stroke in the 27th minute, flicking it to the right of India's goalkeeper PR Sreejesh. At halftime, the score was 2-1 in favour of Germany.

Determined to bounce back, India started the third quarter aggressively, winning consecutive penalty corners. However, Harmanpreet Singh's shot was saved by Jean-Paul Danneberg. Undeterred, India continued to press for an equalizer, which they found in the 36th minute when a penalty corner flick by Harmanpreet was deflected in by Sukhjeet Singh.

With the score tied, both teams intensified their attacks, frequently testing each other's defences. Despite the increased efforts, neither team could break the deadlock, and the third quarter ended with the score level at 2-2.

The fourth quarter began with Germany making swift passes and penetrating India's defence to win a penalty corner, but Sanjay made a stunning goal-line save to prevent Germany from taking the lead. However, Germany continued their relentless attacks and finally broke through in the 54th minute when Marco Miltkau scored after receiving an assist from Teo Hinrichs on the left flank. This goal eventually proved decisive, as Germany won the match 3-2 to make it to the Final.

In the bronze medal match, India will lock horns against Spain on Thursday.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor