4 kids dead in Philippines residential complex fire

Manila, Nov 23 Four children, including an 11-month-old infant, were killed and two others injured in a fire that erupted at a residential complex in Cebu City in the central Philippines on Thursday, authorities said.

The Cebu City Command Centre said the fire broke out at 5.51 a.m., reports Xinhua news agency.

Firefighters declared the fire out around 6.15 a.m.

An uncle of the children told authorities that the four victims, aged 11, six, one and 11 months, were asleep and trapped on their house's second floor.

Those injured were a 30-year-old woman and a 31-year-old man, also family members.

Authorities said at least seven houses were gutted in the fire.

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of the blaze.

