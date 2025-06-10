Austria School Shooting Update: Gunman Shot Dead, Death Toll Rises to 9 in Graz; Visuals Emerge

At least nine people, including students and teachers, were killed and several others were injured after a gunman opened fire at a school in Austria's Graz city. As per the news agency Reuters, quoting the Graz city mayor, said nine people were shot dead and a number of others were injured in a shooting at a school on Tuesday, June 10, at around 10 am.

After multiple shots were heard at the neighbours' in BORG Dreierschützengasse, the high school informed the police and law enforcement agencies. Mayor Elke Kahr reacted to the shooting and stated a "terrible tragedy" and informed victims were students and teachers. Injured people were rushed to the hospital and also airlifted in a helicopter ambulance for people with critical injuries.

As per local reports, a student from the same school was behind the attack, who opened fire at other students and teachers at the premises. As of now, police have successfully evacuated the building and neutralised the accused shooter. Another report suggests that the gunman took his own life after shooting at several people.

Several videos are emerging on social media platforms, one of which is a widely shared video claimed to be an Austrian school shooting incident, which shows visuals from the classroom of the school where gun shots can be heard, and a man is seen at the window of the building looking down.

Another video learned which was recorded by a student or a person available at the scene, shows security forces evacuating students from the school building where the shooting took place. Girl students can be seen running for safety out of the building.