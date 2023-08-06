Bhutan Youth Development Fund observes Walk the Talk event to create awareness about cervical cancer

Thimphu [Bhutan], August 6 : The Bhutan Youth Development Fund in collaboration with the country's Health Ministry and the World Health Organisation on Sunday observed the Walk the Talk event to create awareness and educate people about cervical cancer, The Bhutan Live reported.

The Walk the Talk is an annual event organised by the World Health Organisation to highlight a public health topic of critical concern in the country.

Cervical cancer, a preventable disease, can be cured if detected early and treated adequately. In Bhutan, however, the disease is the most prevalent cancer among women.

According to the Human Papillomavirus and Related Diseases Report, cervical cancer has the highest cancer rate among women aged between 15 and 44 years in Bhutan.

Cervical cancer is a sexually transmitted disease caused by the human papillomavirus, HPV. Unlike other cancers, cervical cancer is preventable and treatable if detected early. Health experts to lower the cancer’s rise, advise using protection during sexual intercourse, avoiding smoking, and making sure that girls aged 12 get the HPV vaccination among others.

To mark the event in the capital, over a hundred students from four schools participated in it. The participants began the walk from the Gyaltsuen Jetsun Pema Mother and Child Hospital to the Clock Tower. Similarly, the event was organised across the country, as per The Bhutan Live.

Student of Yangchenphug HSS, Athmja, said: “I feel it’s very important to get awareness about cervical cancer because till now I didn’t know that there was this cancer and also a vaccination for it. On a personal level, I will tell my family to get vaccinated. And this whole program has educated all of us.”

Another student of Yangchenphug HSS Tandin Kinley Tshewang said: “Since the condition of cervical cancer is not good in our country, I feel that It is very important that we participate in such events. Initially, I did not know much about cervical cancer, however, I learned more about it through this event. I plan to work by Her Majesty Gyalyum Tseyring Pem Wangchuck’s vision to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030 in the country.”

After committing to eliminate cervical cancer by 2030 at the 144th session of the World Health Organisation in January 2019, Bhutan became the first country in the region to launch a comprehensive national strategic plan to eliminate cervical cancer by the end of this decade, as per The Bhutan Live.

