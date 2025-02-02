"Canada ceases to exist as viable country without US subsidy": Donald trump

Washington DC [US], February 2 : A day after Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced a 25 per cent retaliatory tariff in response to US tariffs, US President Donald Trump claimed that the United States subsidises Canada and suggested that the country would not be viable without American support.

He further reiterated his stance that Canada should become US' "cherished 51st state," citing benefits such as lower taxes and stronger military protection.

Sharing a post on social media platform Truth Social, Trump wrote, "We pay hundreds of billions of dollars to subsidise Canada. Why? There is no reason. We don't need anything they have. We have unlimited Energy, should make our own Cars, and have more Lumber than we can ever use."

The post added, "Without this massive subsidy, Canada ceases to exist as a viable country. Harsh but true! Therefore, Canada should become our cherished 51st State. Much lower taxes, and far better military protection for the people of Canada and no tarrifs!"

Notably, Trudeau announced that his government will impose 25 per cent tariffs on American goods worth USD 155 billion in retaliation for tariffs imposed by US President Trump.

Trudeau urged people of his country to purchase local products and consider spending vacations in the country, according to the Canada-based media channel, Cable Public Affairs Channel (CPAC).

Addressing a press conference on Saturday (local time), Trudeau stressed that Canada's response will be "far-reaching" and will include everyday items like American beer, wine, bourbon fruits and fruit juices.

"Tonight I am announcing Canada will be responding to the US trade action with 25 per cent tariffs against 155 billion worth of American goods. This will include immediate tariffs on USD 30 billion worth of goods as of Tuesday followed by further tariffs on USD 125 billion worth of American products in 21 days time to allow Canadian companies and Supply chains to seek to find alternatives," he said.

Trudeau's decision to slap tariffs on American goods came after Trump announced on Truth Social that he had imposed a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada and Mexico, as well as a 10 per cent tariff on goods from China, citing concerns over illegal immigration and drug smuggling, including fentanyl.

