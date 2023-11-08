Civilian killings in Gaza by Israel risks wider war in Middle East: Hezbollah

Beirut, Nov 8 Sheikh Naim Qassem, the second in command of Hezbollah, has said killing of civilians in Gaza by Israel risks wider war in the Middle East, media reports said.

Sheikh Naim Qassem told the BBC that very serious and very dangerous developments can occur in the region and no-one would be able to stop the repercussions.

Hezbollah deputy leader was speaking during an interview in Beirut, as the Hamas-run health ministry in Gaza said more than 10,000 people had been killed since the start of war.

Israel's assault follows the Hamas attacks on 7 October which killed 1,400 people - 1,000 of them civilians, BBC reported.

"The danger is real," he said, "because Israel is increasing its aggression against civilians and killing more women and children. Is it possible for this to continue and increase, without bringing real danger to the region? I think not."

He insisted any escalation would be linked to Israel's actions. "Every possibility has a response," he said, BBC reported.

He said that Hezbollah, "the Party of God" has plenty of possibilities.

The Shia Islamist group - classed as a terrorist organisation by the UK, US and the Arab League - is the largest political and military force in Lebanon.

So far, Hezbollah’s response to the war in Gaza has involved amplifying its warnings, but carefully calibrating its actions.

When an Israeli strike killed a woman and three children in southern Lebanon on Sunday, Hezbollah used Grad rockets for the first time in the conflict, killing an Israeli civilian.

Hezbollah's leader, Hassan Nasrallah, has threatened that every civilian death in Lebanon will reap another across the border. But notably, he has not threatened Israel with an all-out war, BBC reported.

