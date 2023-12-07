"Congratulations India!": Mexico envoy hails declaration of Garba as Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO

New Delhi [India], December 7 : Hailing the declaration of Garba as an Intangible Cultural Heritage by UNESCO, Mexico's Ambassador to India, Federico Salas Lotfe, said on Thursday that the famed traditional dance form of Gujarat reflects the richness of Indian culture.

Sharing a picture of Garba on his social media platform, X (formerly Twitter), the Mexico Ambassador to India stated that it is one of the most "amazing spectacles" he has ever seen.

"Congratulations India! The Garba is one of the most amazing spectacles I've seen," he wrote on X.

"Truly reflecting the immensity and richness of Indian culture," the envoy added.

Gujarat's Garba has been declared an intangible heritage by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation. In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) on Wednesday, UNESCO posted, "New inscription on the Intangible Heritage List: Garba of Gujarat, India. Congratulations!"

The decision was made during the 18th session of the Intergovernmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage, underway at the Cresta Mowana Resort in Kasane, Botswana.

The session, which began on December 4, is scheduled to go on until December 9, according to UNESCO.

Garba is a ritualistic and devotional dance that is performed on the occasion of the Hindu festival of Navaratri. The dance takes place around a perforated earthenware pot lit with an oil lamp, or an image of the mother goddess Amba.

Participating dancers move around the centre in a counter-clockwise circle, using simple movements while singing and clapping their hands in unison.

The Gujarati dance starts with slow circular movements and the tempo slowly builds up to a frenzied whirling.

Following UNESCO's inclusion of Gujarat's Garba in its Intangible Cultural Heritage list, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said that the traditional dance is not only for Gujarat but for the world.

In a post on the social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Jaishankar said that he is delighted that UNESCO has inscribed Garba on its representative list of intangible cultural heritage.

"Garba of Gujarat. For the world," said Jaishankar as he posted a video of himself attending a Garba event.

"Delighted that @UNESCO has inscribed Garba in the representative list of the intangible cultural heritage of humanity," he added.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Garba is a celebration of life, unity and our deep-rooted traditions.

In a post on X, PM Modi wrote, "Garba is a celebration of life, unity and our deep-rooted traditions. Its inscription on the Intangible Heritage List showcases to the world the beauty of Indian culture. This honour inspires us to preserve and promote our heritage for future generations. Congrats for this global acknowledgment."

