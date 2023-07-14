Defence cooperation strong pillar of bilateral ties, France important partner in ‘Make in India’: PM Modi

Paris [France], July 14 : Noting that defence ties have been a strong pillar of relations between India and France and a symbol of the deep trust, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday talked about the possibilities of co-development and said the two countries together want to fulfill “not just ours but also requirements of other friendly countries”.

Addressing a joint press conference with President Emmanuel Macron, PM Modi said France is an important partner in ‘Make in India’ and ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ initiatives.

"Defence ties have always been the basic foundation of our relations. This is a symbol of the deep trust between the two nations. France is an important partner in Make in India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat...Be it submarines or Indian Naval ships, together we want to fulfill not just ours but also the requirements of other friendly countries...," he said.

The Prime Minister noted that the two countries are celebrating 25 years of strategic partnership.

“We are making a roadmap for the next 25 years on the basis of the strong foundation of the previous 25 years. Bold and ambitious goals are being set for this. People of India have taken the resolve to make ourselves a developed nation. In this journey, we see France as a natural partner,” he said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met thought leaders and some prominent business people during the second day of his visit to France.

He met prominent aerospace engineer and pilot Thomas Pesquet and Chanel CEO Leena Nair. He also met Charlotte Chopin, a yoga practitioner who will turn 100 soon.

PM Modi attended the Bastille Day Parade on France’s National Day as the guest of honour at the invitation of President Emmanuel Macron. The majestic parade, which had participation from contingents from Indian armed forces, took place under bright and sunny skies at Champs-Élysées in Paris.

