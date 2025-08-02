Disturbing videos of Israeli hostages spark protests at Tel Aviv's "Hostage Square"

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 2 : A sense of urgency and desperation filled the air in Tel Aviv's "Hostage Square" on Saturday as protestors gathered, following the release of disturbing videos showing emaciated Israeli hostages still being held in Gaza, CNN reported.

The videos, released by militant groups Hamas and the Palestinians, depicted Israeli hostages Evyatar David and Rom Braslavski in a visibly fragile state, sparking widespread outrage and concern. The undated footage of David is juxtaposed with images of starving Palestinian children.

They are among fifty hostages that remain in the territory, at least 20 of whom are believed to be alive, as per CNN.

The videos were released as ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas have stalled, and Palestinians in Gaza face a mounting starvation crisis.

According to CNN, the United States' special envoy to the Middle East, Steve Witkoff, attended the protest in Tel Aviv, one day after visiting a controversial US-backed aid distribution site in the Gaza Strip.

Witkoff later held a nearly three-hour meeting with around 40 representatives of the hostage families, which was described as "very emotional".

During the meeting, Witkoff emphasised that ceasefire negotiations between Israel and Hamas should be "all or nothing," with all 50 hostages in Gaza being returned to Israel in one go..

"The plan is not to expand the war, but to end it. We think the negotiations should be changed to all or nothing. End the war and bring all 50 hostages home at the same time - that's the only way," Witkoff reportedly said.

"Someone will be to blame" if the remaining living hostages do not return to Israel still alive, Witkoff said, according to the forum.

According to the forum, Witkoff said that the US will "get your children home and hold Hamas responsible for any bad acts on their part" and "do what's right for the Gazan people."

"We have a plan to end the war and bring everyone home," he reportedly added.

The hostage families, who have frequently said that ongoing fighting in Gaza endangers their loved ones - on Saturday called for an end to the war in the territory and a "comprehensive deal" that would see the remaining hostages freed.

