Farhan Akhtar, 'Idol Season 13' finalists Fantastic 4 to perform live in Dubai

Mumbai, July 24 The multi-hyphenate artiste Farhan Akhtar, who is known for films such as 'Dil Chahta Hai', 'Lakshya', 'Rock On!!' and 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', is set to perform in Dubai with his band Farhan Live.

The performance is scheduled for September 1.

Farhan will be seen treating the fans to his most popular numbers, seamlessly blending rock, Bollywood hits, and soul-stirring melodies into an unforgettable musical experience.

Talking about the performance, Farhan said: "This is my first show at the Coca-Cola Arena and I am thrilled about it. The vibe in Dubai is simply unique and unlike anything else I have experienced. Performing in this stunning city has to be one of my highlights this year. I can't wait to watch how Dubai embraces me and my music to bridge, connect, and unify at my forthcoming concert."

In addition, the top 4 Indian 'Idol Season 13' finalists, The Fantastic 4, Winner, Rishi Singh and finalists Deboshmita, Bidipta and Chirag, will also bring their magical performances live for the audience on September 9. While Farhan's performance will be at the Coca-Cola Arena, The Fantastic 4 will perform at The Agenda' in Dubai.

These special concerts are organised by the leading lifestyle management company Blu Blood.

On being asked about The Fantastic 4 concert, who command a huge following in the Middle-Eastern Indian diaspora community, collectively said in a statement, "We can't wait to experience performing for the Dubai audience. We are very excited to perform there and be able to continue entertaining our fans. Hope we can make it a magical experience for all the music lovers through our performance and keep the spirits high."

Meanwhile, Farhan, who has been away from his directorial duties for a while, has 'Jee Le Zaraa' in the pipeline.

