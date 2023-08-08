France announces new initiatives in major push for Indian students

New Delhi [India], August 8 : In a major push to Indian students and alumni, France has announced new initiatives to bolster academic excellence, cultural understanding, and long-lasting friendship between the two nations.

This comes as Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently visited France as Chief Guest on country's Bastille Day on July 14, where India and France, both raised people-to-people ties as one of the three pillars of strategic partnership, an official release of French Embassy said.

President Emmanuel Macron announced France’s goal to welcome 30,000 students from India by 2030. This goal reflects France's view that enlarging its Indian student population will promote academic achievement, cross-cultural understanding, and enduring friendship between our two countries.

The establishment of "International Classes" in France will enable Indian students to flourish in their studies and easily transition to the French educational system. These specialised programmes will offer thorough training in the French language and other academic areas. This choice demonstrates France's dedication to facilitating the lives of Indian students as much as feasible

A five-year Schengen circulation visa for Indian alumni was also announced during PM Modi's visit to France in July.

In a belief that when an Indian student spends even just a semester in France, it creates a connection that ought to be fostered and cherished, France announced that Indian students who hold a Master’s degree or above and have spent at least a semester studying in France are eligible for a 5-year short-stay Schengen visa, the press release said.

This is a special provision for Indian alumni to enable them to keep close links with France and their French counterparts.

In order to implement these initiatives, France has also decided to strengthen its Campus France network in India with additional staff and resources.

Commenting on these announcements, the official press release quoted the Ambassador of France to India Emmanuel Lenain as saying: “Our teams are working double time to implement the decisions taken by President Macron and Prime minister Modi in Paris to benefit students. France has always been an inclusive and diverse country, eager to share our rich cultural heritage and world-class education opportunities with Indian students. My message for Indian students: France will always be your friend, and we will do everything possible to ensure you have an amazing academic and life experience in our country.”

In light of these declarations, the French Institute in India and the Embassy of France are excited to announce the Choose France Tour 2023.

It will be organised by the French Government and Campus France. Organized by the the education fair, it will be held in four major Indian cities, Chennai (October 8), Calcutta (October 11), Delhi (October 13), and Mumbai (October 15).

It will give Indian students and their parents a fantastic opportunity to speak with representatives of the more than 40 French higher education institutions that will be present at the market and learn about a variety of study alternatives, the press release of French Embassy in India read.

There are numerous strong reasons for Indian students to select France as their study abroad country, including a plethora of academic disciplines and programmes. Moreover, for those passionate about the culinary arts or hospitality management, France presents an exceptional opportunity to master gastronomic excellence and the art of hospitality. Without mentioning social sciences, art and design, among many others.

"France offers scholarships of over 15 crore rupees every year specifically designed for Indian students, making education even more accessible and affordable. These scholarships cover various disciplines, allowing students to pursue their desired academic fields without financial constraints," the press release read.

With 570 French companies employing more than 400 000 staff in India, graduates with French qualifications gain access to a wide spectrum of career prospects, and the chance to work with globally renowned organizations.

According to the French Embassy press release, Indian students with a French Master's degree also have the opportunity to work and explore professional alternatives in France during their two-year post-study work visa.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron during their meeting in July in France agreed that the relationship between India and France has been resilient in the darkest storms and bold and ambitious in riding the high tides of opportunities.

The two leaders noted that the diplomatic and political engagements between India and France are among their "closest and most trusted." PM Modi and French President Macron called the defence and security partnership between the two nations "strong."

"Our political and diplomatic engagements are among our closest and most trusted. Our defence and security partnership is strong and extends from seabed to space. Our economic ties reinforce our prosperity and sovereignty and advance resilient supply chains," the Joint Communique on the visit of PM Modi's visit to France read.

Macron and PM Modi noted that the deepening ties in education, science and technology, culture, burgeoning youth exchanges, and growing Diaspora are bringing the relationship closer to the people and sowing the seeds of future partnerships.

During his visit to France, PM Modi attended Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron on the Champs-Elysees. PM Modi and Macron met notable dignitaries during the Bastille Day Parade in Paris.

PM Modi and President Emmanuel Macron witnessed the Indian tri-services contingent fly over the Bastille Day Parade in Paris, showcasing the French national flag. They also saw French and Indian soldiers march along Paris' tree-lined Champs-Elysees avenue as Rafale fighter planes flew above the Arc de Triomphe.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor