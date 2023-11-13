Gippy Grewal is going for the kill in fiery ‘Warning 2’ motion poster

Mumbai, Nov 13 The makers of the upcoming Punjabi actioner ‘Warning 2’ dropped the motion poster of the film on Monday, and its star Gippy Grewal looks every inch intense justifying the poster.

Actor, producer and writer of the film, Gippy said: "I loved working with Amar Hundal and Prince Kanwaljit Singh in the first installment and I am thrilled to once again join them for 'Warning 2'. The poster has in a way helped us relive the excitement of the first film and I am sure that this thrilling poster is going to get the fans excited."

The motion poster ignites excitement with guns, fiery visuals, and hints at a deadly duel of wills. Directed by Amar Hundal, the film also stars Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Jasmin Bhasin, Rahul Dev, and Raghveer Boli.

Director Amar Hundal said: "The motion poster is a special treat for our audience, offering them a glimpse into the intense world of 'Warning 2'. The film and its characters will remain with the audience for a long time and we are eagerly looking forward to its release on the big screen."

'Warning 2' is slated to release on February 2, 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor