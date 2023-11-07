Goan artist Tsumyoki wins Best Indian Local Act Award at 2023 MTV EMAs

Mumbai, Nov 7 Goan pop artiste Tsumyoki beat the likes of Divine, Mali, When Chai Met Toast, and Dee MC to win the Best Indian Local Act Award at the prestigious MTV EMAs.

With a vision to cement his dominance in the I-Pop realm, Tsumyoki, 22, reacted to his win and shared, "I'm ecstatic to win my first ever EMA! It’s an indescribable feeling and a sign that my hard work is paying off.

“This news made my mother cry and to see her beam with pride and joy, that by itself is one of my greatest feats. I would like to take this opportunity to thank all the fans and well-wishers who voted for me. This one's for my fans, my family and my country."

He took to social media to celebrate his win at home by popping a bottle of champagne.

“Goa, we won a …. EMA,” he shared.

The singer-songwriter and music producer, whose real name is Nathan Joseph Mendes, gained popularity in the Indian music scene in 2019 with the release of his track 'White Tee'.

In 2021, Tsumyoki also became the youngest artist to be signed by DIVINE’s label, Gully Gang Entertainment.

The artist is widely credited with revolutionising hip-hop music in Goa.

In fact, Tsumyoki (also known as Yoki) was featured in Goan Insider’s 50 Most Influential People list two years ago.

Apart from his solo music, Tsumyoki is one of the founding members of a band called Goa Trap Culture (GTC) or GTC Crew.

The band includes artists Elttwo, 2jaym, and Kidd Mange, who are best known for their album 'Daboij'.

Later this month, Tsumyoki will be performing at Mumbai’s antiSOCIAL as part of his 'A Message From The Moon Tour', in support of his maiden 13-track studio album.

