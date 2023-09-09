India calls upon world to transform global trust deficit into trust, confidence: PM Modi at G20 Summit

New Delhi [India], September 9 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday called upon the international community to transform the global trust deficit into one of trust and reliance. He stressed that it is time for the world to move together.

In his address at Session-1 on 'One Earth' during the G20 Summit being hosted under India's Presidency, PM Modi said, "Following the COVID pandemic, the world faced a new challenge of trust deficit and unfortunately, the wars have further deepened this. But we must remember that if we can defeat a pandemic like COVID, we can also win over the challenge of this trust deficit. Today, as the President of the G20, India calls upon the entire world to transform this global trust deficit into trust and confidence. This is the time for all of us to move together."

He further said, "In this time, the mantra of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' can be the torch bearer for us. Be it the divide between North and South, the distance between East and West, management of food and fuel, terrorism, cyber security, health, energy or water security, we will have to find a solid solid solution to this for future generations."

PM Modi also invited the head of the African Union to take his seat as a member of the G20 as the first session of the Summit started in Bharat Mandapam, Pragati Maidan. Following this President of the Union of Comoros and Chairperson of the African Union (AU), Azali Assoumani took his seat as the Union and became a permanent member of the G20.

Before the start of the proceedings of the G20 Summit, PM Modi offered condolences over the loss of lives due to an earthquake in Morocco. PM Modi said, "We pray that all injured recover at the earliest. India is ready to offer all possible assistance to Morocco in this difficult time."

Before the G20 Summit commenced, PM Modi welcomed world leaders, including US President Joe Biden, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK PM Rishi Sunak, and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

As the leaders arrived one by one, they were greeted by PM Modi, in the backdrop showcased the Konark Wheel from Odisha. The Konark wheel was built during the 13th century under the reign of King Narasimhadeva-I. The wheel with 24 spokes has been adapted into India's national flag embodying India's ancient wisdom, advanced civilisation, and architectural excellence.

The rotating motion of the Konark Wheel, symbolizes time, Kalachakra as well as progress and continuous change. It serves as a powerful symbol of the wheel of democracy that reflects the resilience of democratic ideals, and commitment to progress in society.

The theme of this year's G20 Summit, which is taking place under India's presidency is “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or “One Earth · One Family · One Future." Notably, India assumed the G20 Presidency on December 1 last year.

