Israeli Defence Ministry's COGAT reports significant humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza

Tel Aviv [Israel], August 11 : The Coordinator of Government Activities in the Territories (COGAT) has reported significant humanitarian aid efforts in Gaza.

Over 280 trucks entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom and Zikim crossings, carrying essential supplies. Three hundred trucks were collected and distributed by the UN and international organisations, providing vital aid to the civilian population.

Tankers of UN fuel entered Gaza to support the operation of essential humanitarian systems. A coordinated effort by 7 countries, including the UAE, Jordan, Germany, Belgium, France, the Netherlands, and Italy, led to the airdrop of over 131 pallets of food aid packages into Gaza.

COGAT wrote on X, "Humanitarian summary Aug. 10- Aid entry: Over 280 trucks entered Gaza through the Kerem Shalom and Zikim crossings; Aid collection: 300 trucks were collected and distributed by the UN and international organizations; Fuel: Tankers of @UN fuel entered for the operation of essential humanitarian systems; Airdrops: 131 pallets of aid were airdropped in cooperation with the UAE, Jordan, Germany, Belgium, Italy, The Netherlands and France. We will continue expanding our efforts to facilitate humanitarian aid for the civilian population of Gaza."

These efforts are part of a broader initiative to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza. COGAT emphasises its commitment to facilitating aid, including: food and medical supplies, water supply, field hospitals and medical evacuations.

On its official website, COGAT mentions, "In addition to the many efforts and measures the IDF implements to mitigate harm to civilians, numerous humanitarian efforts have been put in place, which are designed to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza. Such efforts include facilitating aid (including food, medical supplies, fuel, and shelter, as well as the direct delivery of water from Israel), supporting the establishment of field hospitals in Gaza, assisting with evacuating patients for medical treatment, and more."

The Israeli Defence Ministry's COGAT unit has reported that over 1,300 aid trucks entered Gaza in the past week, with almost 1,900 trucks collected and distributed by the UN and international organisations. These efforts aim to alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and support the civilian population.

Earlier on Thursday last week, the Jerusalem Post reported that the US Ambassador Mike Huckabee announced a plan to expand aid distribution operations in the Gaza Strip early on Thursday morning.

As per the Jerusalem Post, the US plans to finance the new aid distribution centres, which will expand from the current four to a total of 16 new points where Gazans will be able to pick up aid.

This comes as Israel announced plans to ramp up aid distribution in the Strip by either funding the Gaza Humanitarian Fundation (GHF) or allowing foreign countries to send supplies as per the Jerusalem Post.

