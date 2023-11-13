JFE Engineering opens recruitment for foreigners

Tokyo [Japan], November 13 : Japanese company JFE Engineering develop infrastructure construction all over the world.

The ship on Marina Bay Sands has multiple large bridges and an environmental incinerator. These infrastructure companies serve both developed and developing nations. In order to accelerate worldwide business JFE Engineering intends to employ foreign staff.

Tei is employed by the Keep Environment Division. He was born in Dalian City China and joined JFE Engineering 8 years ago.

"3 years after joining the company, I designed the molten furnace in Singapore. I was in charge of completing the commissioning adjustment of the equipment I designed. JFE has the leading company in the field of garbage incineration, so various know-how is accumulated. JFE has many excellent seniors and bosses, so I think it's a good location to work because we can discuss our concerns right away," Zheng Zhongchao of JFE Engineering said.

Meanwhile, Nguen is employed with the infrastructure engineering division. Vietnam is his birthplace, and he joined JFE Engineering six years ago.

"My job is to design the process of bridge construction~ length, location and many detail points. I think infrastructure is very important. My dream is to build a bridge and road that everyone can use with safety and security," Nguyen Khac Thanh of JFE Engineering said.

"I think it is essential that the staff having global backbone work together. Standing on international view point, there are wide fields need foreign staff's prosperity~ water treatment plant, power generation plant and bridge in Asia and Africa, so I hope foreign staff will work with us to create a better future. I hope many foreign people has concern with such ambition," Ryo Ishioka, JFE Engineering added.

Excellent foreign employees respect JFE Engineering's seamless internal and external communication as well as the variety of work and life balance.

JFE Engineering uses highly skilled foreign labour to expedite global business.

