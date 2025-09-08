Nepal Protest: At Least 8 Killed, Over 100 Injured, Shoot-at-Sight Order Issued

At least eight protestors were killed and over 100 were injured during the protest over the ban of social media sites, including Facebook, X and YouTube, for not registering under state rules, according to the NDTV report. Demonstrators stormed the road, demolished barricades in New Baneswar, after which shoot-at-sight orders were issued by the government.

Gen Z also set the parliament building on fire and forced riot police to retreat. Security forces responded with tear gas and water cannons. eight were killed and over 100 were injured, including two journalists, reported India Today.

According to reports, Nepali police used tear gas, rubber bullets to disperse the crowds of young protesters who attempted to set the Parliament building on fire.

"We have imposed a curfew that will remain in effect until 10 pm local time (1615 GMT) to bring the situation under control after protesters turned violent," Kathmandu district office spokesperson Muktiram Rijal said, quoted Reuters.