Pakistan: Cop killed, 8 injured in suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 20 : Amid deteriorating law and order in the country, a cop was killed and eight other people, including policemen, were wounded in a suicide attack in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's Khyber district, Geo News reported citing police on Thursday.

When police were screening people entering the tehsil compound, which houses the Bara Police Station, government buildings, and a counter-terrorism department (CTD) cell, the most recent assault on law enforcement took place.

Two terrorists who entered the facility through the main and back gates carried out the attack, according to KP Inspector General Akhtar Hayat, Geo News reported. In the assault, the terrorists were, however, killed.

The bomb disposal team and CTD teams were dispatched to the crime scene, according to the police, to determine the explosion's type.

The Hayatabad Medical Complex administration reported that a body and four injured people, including three police officers, had been taken to the hospital. Some injured people had already been taken to the District Headquarters Hospital in Dogra, reported Geo News.

Initially, the police said that smoke was seen rising from the site of the explosion. They said that heavy firing was also reported after the explosion.

The law and order of Pakistan continue to deteriorate as two officers were killed and two others were injured in a shooting incident Friday night in Peshawar's Regi neighbourhood, inflicting yet another strike on the KP police.

At the entry gate near Regi Model Town Police Station, unidentified armed men reportedly opened fire on the police and then fled.

A statistical study published by the nonpartisan think tank Pakistan Institute for Conflict and Security Studies (PICSS) revealed that the number of terrorist incidents in the nation increased by 79 per cent during the first half of 2023, reported Geo News.

Following the restoration of the Afghan Taliban to power in August 2021, Pakistan has seen an increase in terrorist assaults and has urged interim leaders to take serious action against terrorists, particularly the TTP responsible for cross-border attacks.

