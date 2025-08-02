Pakistan: Imran Khan urges KP CM Gandapur to resign over failure to restore law, order

Islamabad [Pakistan], August 2 : Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan has reportedly taken aim at Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur, suggesting that he should resign if he cannot maintain peace and order in the province, Geo News reported on Saturday, citing sources.

"If Ali Amin Gandapur cannot restore peace, he should step down," Imran Khan said from prison, as quoted by sources, Geo News reported.

According to Geo News, Khan also stated that Gandapur was unable to handle governance issues effectively and another individual should be given the opportunity to lead.

Khan's remarks come amid a spike in terror-related incidents in KP and Balochistan, following the Taliban's resurgence in Afghanistan in 2021.

According to a police report, the first seven months of 2025 saw 476 terror incidents in KP alone, resulting in the deaths of 121 civilians and injuries to over 300, Geo News reported.

The violence also took a heavy toll on security personnel, with 66 Pakistani police officers killed and 90 injured, along with casualties among Levies, Frontier Corps, and other security forces of the country.

Meanwhile, jail authorities have restored some of Imran Khan's privileges, including access to books and newspapers, Geo News reported.

He was also allowed a one-hour phone call with his children, during which he learnt that their National Identity Cards for Overseas Pakistanis (NICOPs) had expired, preventing them from visiting him in Pakistan.

Khan reportedly clarified that he had never asked his sons to come to Pakistan for political protests.

This statement follows earlier claims by his sister, Aleema Khan, that his sons, Suleiman and Kasim, would join PTI's August protests for their father's release.

However, after media reports suggested Khan had barred his sons from returning to Pakistan for political engagement, PTI dismissed the claims, affirming that the sons still intended to visit, Geo News reported.

Imran Khan, 71, has been imprisoned since August 2023 and is facing numerous charges, including corruption and terrorism, following his ouster from power via a no-confidence vote in April 2022.

