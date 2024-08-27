Pak's National Democratic Movement worker targeted, killed

Dera Ismail Khan [Pakistan], August 27 : In a tragic incident on Monday, Umar Sherani, a worker with the National Democratic Movement (NDM), Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Organising Committee, was killed in a targeted attack in Daraban, DI Khan, News International reported.

According to the report by News International, an unidentified gunman fatally shot Sherani at Kari Bkhtiar Morr in the Daraban Kalaan area on Monday. Eyewitnesses stated that Sherani, a resident of Darazinda in Daraban, was having tea at a local hotel when the assailant opened fire.

Sherani was struck by multiple bullets and died on the spot. The shooter then escaped on a motorcycle. Local Media reports suggest that Sherani had been receiving threats from unknown sources in recent days. However, no group or individual has claimed responsibility for the attack.

We are deeply saddened to announce that our dear friend and member of the Provincial Organising Committee, @NDM_Official Pakhtunkhwa, Umar Sherani @umarsherani9 has been tragically martyred in a targeted attack in Daraban, DI Khan. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/HN8bBPP9cz— Mohsin Dawar (@mjdawar) August 26, 2024

Reacting to the incident, Mohsin Javed Dawar, Chairperson of the NDM, called Umar a valuable asset of NDA.

In a post on X, he said, "We are deeply saddened to announce that our dear friend and member of the Provincial Organizing Committee has been tragically martyred in a targeted attack in Daraban, DI Khan. A dedicated and passionate political activist, Umar was a valuable asset to NDM. His senseless killing is a stark reminder that our region has been abandoned to the mercy of terrorists, who continue to claim innocent lives with impunity."

HRCP is shocked to learn that political activist and @NDM_Official member Umar Sherani has been killed, reportedly by militants in a targeted attack in Dera Ismail Khan. The continued presence of militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seriously damaged civic and political spaces… — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) August 26, 2024

The Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP) also condemned the attack on Umar and said, "HRCP is shocked to learn that political activist and NDM_Officialmember Umar Sherani has been killed, reportedly by militants in a targeted attack in Dera Ismail Khan. The continued presence of militants in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has seriously damaged civic and political spaces in the province. While the state must identify and prosecute the perpetrators as a matter of priority, it must also cede no further space to militancy and extremism in any shape."

ہمارے دیرینہ ساتھی اور این ڈی ایم پختونخوا کے صوبائی آرگنائزنگ کمیٹی کے ممبر عمر شیرانی کو درابن م، ڈی آئی خان میں شہید کردیا گیا ہے۔ عمر شیرانی ایک مخلص سیاسی ورکر تھے اور مظلوم قوموں کے حقوق کیلیے ہمیشہ صف اول میں آواز اٹھاتے تھے۔ پختونوں کو دہشتگردی کی آگ میں زبردستی جھونکا جا… pic.twitter.com/D5P8ovfO7k — National Democratic Movement (@NDM_Official) August 26, 2024

The National Democratic Movement (NDM) expressed its condolences on X: "Our long-time colleague and member of the NDM Pakhtunkhwa Provincial Organizing Committee, Umar Sherani, has been martyred in Daraban, DI Khan. Umar Sherani was a sincere political worker who always stood at the forefront for the rights of oppressed nations. Pakhtuns are being forced into the fire of terrorism, and the blood of our precious youth and elders is being shed."

