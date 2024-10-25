PM Modi, Chinese President Xi's meeting "positive and put bilateral ties back on track": JNU Professor

New Delhi [India], October 25 : Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Professor Srikanth Kondapalli has welcomed the meeting held between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping, calling it "positive" and stressing that it has put the bilateral relations back on track.

Speaking to ANI, Professor In Chinese Studies at JNU, Srikanth Kondapallim noted that the two nations had an arms stalemate for the past four and half years since the Galwan incident in 2020 and termed it necessary that the strategic leaderships decided to bury the hatchets and prepare for some kind of an understanding on the border, particularly patrolling.

When asked about the importance of the meeting between two leaders in current scenario in geopolitical situations, he said, "I think the meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping is in the right direction and positive and it has put back the bilateral relations back on track. We have had an arms stalemate for the past four and a half years since the Galwan incident in June 2020. So, the current move is actually welcome because two big populated countries, growing economies, nuclear powers, huge conventional military strength, aspirations as developing countries and mobilizing the Global South."

"These two countries have been fighting for the past four and a half years. I think this is necessary that the strategic leaderships decided to bury the hatchet and prepare for some kind of an understanding on the border, especially starting with patrolling and other things. So, number one, this is a historic meeting, and this is necessary as both the countries are on the verge of conflict, and this is not suitable for both the peoples. So this is number one significance," he added.

PM Narendra Modi met Chinese President Xi Jinping in Russia's Kazan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit on Wednesday. The meeting marked the first formal structured interaction between the two leaders in five years.

The meeting between the two leaders came after India and China reached an agreement on resuming regular patrolling along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh.

According to Srikanth Kondapalli, there is 21 per cent urban unemployment in China. He stated the real estate sector is not performing well in China and companies like Evergrande Countryside and other companies have almost crashed.

Highlighting the challenges faced by China, he said, "Number two is both the sides have a certain challenge, problem, limitation and so they have decided to come together. China is having an economic downturn with 3-5 per cent growth rate and there is unemployment increase of 21 per cent urban unemployment."

"The real estate has been not doing good. Evergrande Countryside and other companies have almost crashed. They're melting down in the stock exchange in Hong Kong. And there is also the issue of the local debt which is rising. And so China today wants some kind of a peace. And their focus currently is on Taiwan, mobilization against India distracts them into two theaters, probably three theaters if we include even the Philippines," he added.

He also spoke about the efforts India has made along the border, like mobilizing troops, expanding the strategic roads in the Trans-Himalayan region and other infrastructure projects.

The JNU Professor said, "On the part of India...for the past four and a half years, India has been mobilizing troops, expanding the strategic roads in the Trans-Himalayan region, railways, fiber optics, other infrastructure projects. So, there is the Indian realization that this is not going to stop for a while and so we need to do something about it. And diplomacy as Dr Jaishankar, the external affairs minister, mentioned, unless until peace and tranquility prevails, they will not be going back on the bilateral relations."

"And I think this is partly fulfilled at the moment. And if the patrolling is resumed between the Indian military organizing these patrols as it happened prior to March 2020, then there is an Indian objective fulfilled for resumption of the relations. So, we need to actually look at the progress on the ground level on how exactly is the patrolling, disengagement, de-escalation in all friction points, which is what agreed to by the two defence ministries in February 2021. So we have to actually see the progress on the ground and monitor the improvement in bilateral relations. So, this is the objectives of China and India, which is necessary to come to this level of discussion," he added.

He noted that the Chinese press was cold to the idea and the media in China only reported after Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri mentioned the deal in the press briefing. He stated that Xi Jinping and PM Modi have ratified and suggested that special representatives will take the move forward in the territorial dispute-related matters.

Drawing a contrast between media reporting of the development in India and China, JNU Professor said, "Even though the Chinese press has been very cold to the idea and it was actually first the Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri announced in a press briefing. On that day, there was no Chinese coverage. The next day the Foreign Ministry spokesperson mentioned about the deal and then the People's Daily carried the news item. On the other hand, of course, India has been agog with the news item and, of course, both the leaders in Kazan have ratified and also suggested that special representatives will take the move forward in the territorial dispute-related matters, which the special representatives were constituted for that purpose."

According to him, global developments have put pressure on the two nations. He said that the nations did not issue a joint statement after the meeting in Kazan. However, he noted that India made the announcement which was endorsed by China.

Srikanth Kondapalli said, "Third, I think there is also the global developments which have put some pressure on both the countries. We have seen in Doklam 2017 when BRICS meeting was taking place, there was a 73-day standoff at the time and Prime Minister Modi did not decide to go to ...and that put some pressure on the host in China to fizzle out the Doklam crisis. So, after the standoff has been resolved, it is then that the Prime Minister visited ... for the BRICS meeting."

"So, today we also have the announcement coming two days before the Kazan meeting, and so this larger global event has helped in resolving the problem. Although in the BRICS meeting in Johannesburg, both Prime Minister Modi and President Xi Jinping walked together and there was a rumor at the time that they have almost come to a conclusion on the patrolling part but the final resolution has not been made. I must also caution that there is no joint statement issued now in Kazan. It is an announcement by India and endorsed by China but not a joint statement. Not that joint statements are binding but it is still a better signaling than just an announcement. So we need to be cautious," he added.

The two leaders on Wednesday welcomed the agreement on patrolling arrangements along the Line of Actual Control in eastern Ladakh and agreed that the Special Representatives will meet at an early date to oversee the management of peace and tranquility in border areas and to explore a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question.

He called for remaining cautious on the People's Liberation Army (PLA) approach as they have a nationalist view and the leadership in China sometimes gets succumbed to military pressure.

Kondapalli said, "Second, we need to be also cautious on the PLA's approach because they have a very highly nationalist view and sometimes the civilian leadership in China gets succumbed to the military pressure and so we should not have too much expectations in terms of the normalcy. And of course, coming days will indicate what the progress has been. So just to provide an introduction to the audience, there are about 60 odd patrol points from Karakoram ranges in the extreme western portion to that of Chumar in Himachal and Uttaranchal area."

"10-17 have been very controversial and there is some progress made in the core commander level meetings and WMCC meetings have ratified those things. But, three areas have been sticking points Depsang Plains the the Demchok area and Hot Springs. In these areas, we have had some problems in terms of the Chinese not allowing the Indian troops to patrol so the current deal is about this and once we see some progress in this area, we probably will look at the other. middle sector, eastern sector and possibly normalcy then," he added.

Terming the implementation of the patrol to the level of March 2020 crucial, he said, "So the crucial thing is implementation of the patrols to the level of March 2020. The status quo ante that Dr. Jaishankar mentioned is very crucial. I think we need to wait for that to happen. And it was also announced that some 15-member patrols will go and go to their respective points of claim and traditional areas of patrolling. And then the other side will afterwards follow without clashing with each other. So there is a gap that is expected between the two patrols, Indian and Chinese, so that we avoid any untoward incident between the two sides. So, this is another agreement that has been made by the leaders. And so let us see how it could do."

He stated that Russian leadership was keen that India and China come together as Russia is facing pressure in terms of sanctions imposed by US and NATO.

He said, "I would also say that the Russian leadership is also keen that China and India come together. There is the pressure on Russia in terms of sanctions, global sanctions, American sanctions, NATO. And secondly, they are discussing about de-dollarization within the BRICS. And also in terms of the the BRICS local currencies trading in these and mainly how to address the post-Russia-Ukraine conflict outcome and so the Russian pressure is also visible on India and China. Although they keep saying that the Indians and Chinese have to come together and they are just facilitating the matter, but I think this was also very crucial."

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri, who addressed a media briefing on PM Modi's visit to Russia for the BRICS meeting on Wednesday, said PM Modi underscored the importance of not allowing differences on boundary-related matters to disturb peace and tranquillity on borders.

He said the two leaders have given instructions for various official and other bilateral mechanisms between the two countries to be activated. Misri said the two leaders also reviewed the state of bilateral relations from a strategic and long-term perspective.

PM Modi's last formal bilateral meeting with Xi Jinping was in October 2019 in Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu months before the June 2020 clashes in Galwan that led to a military standoff. The two leaders met briefly during the G20 meeting in Indonesia's Bali in 2022 and then in Johannesburg, South Africa (2023).

The border standoff between India and China began in eastern Ladakh along the LAC in 2020, sparked by Chinese military actions. This incident led to prolonged tensions between the two nations, significantly straining their relations.

