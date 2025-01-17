President of Tibetan Govt in exile expresses gratitude to outgoing US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 17 : As the US gears up for a new administration, Sikyong Penpa Tsering, leader of the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), expressed profound gratitude to the outgoing US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues, Under Secretary Uzra Zeya. According to CTA, in a heartfelt letter, Sikyong acknowledged the significant contributions made by the Biden administration, especially under Zeya's leadership, in advancing Tibet's cause.

Sikyong commended President Biden's quick appointment of the Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues and praised the U.S. government for its adept handling of global political developments, which have positively impacted Tibet's plight. He specifically thanked Zeya for her vital role in strengthening US-Tibet relations, emphasising her frequent engagements with Dalai Lama, CTA leadership, and visits to Dharamshala, which provided hope and momentum for Tibet's peaceful struggle.

The letter also highlighted the enactment of the Resolve Tibet Act, which was signed into law by President Biden and garnered broad bipartisan support in Congress. Sikyong noted that the passage of this Act marked a pivotal moment in galvanizing international efforts to adopt similar stances toward Tibet.

Additionally, Sikyong expressed his gratitude to former Under Secretaries Richard Verma and Kurt Campbell for their commitment to Tibet. He also recognised the ongoing support from the US Department of State and USAID in lobbying for Tibet's cause.

In closing, Sikyong reiterated the importance of continued international support for Tibet, stating, "Every Tibetan inside and outside Tibet knows what the governments and people of India and the US mean for us. We need this consistency until we find a solution to save this civilization worth saving."

Earlier, on January 8, Under Secretary Zeya sent a letter thanking Sikyong for his cooperation during her tenure, assuring continued support for Tibet's cause in the future.

Meanwhile, Tibetan Government in-Exile President had earlier announced that they plan to compose a book and map with original names of Tibetan counties. He spoke about China's policy of changing the names of places and occupying areas. He said that the Tibetan Government in-exile is working to draft a new map of Tibet while composing of a book on old Tibetan names in its original format to counter claims made by China.

Recently China used the term 'Xizang' for Tibet during the recent earthquake reports and Tibetans have expressed their resentment against it. The Tibetan people in exile expressed dismay over China's use of 'Xizang' term for Tibet to gain global recognition in the wake of the recent earthquake in the region. Tibetans in exile believe that China and some media houses are using mournful events to downplay the name Tibet which is disheartening.

