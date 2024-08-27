Rawalpindi Traders to stage citywide lockdown against tax hikes on Wednesday

Rawalpindi [Pakistan], August 27 : The All Pakistan Traders Association and various trader groups in Rawalpindi have announced a citywide lockdown, including in the cantonment area, on Wednesday, Pakistan-based daily, Dawn reported.

Mohammad Farooq, President of the Rawalpindi Caterers, Sweets, and Bakers Association, has pledged support for the nationwide trade strike scheduled for August 28. Farooq has urged the Pakistani government to review its tax policy and to make consultations with business leaders mandatory during policy formulation.

"We have reduced our expenses; is the government ready to reduce its expenses?" he questioned, explaining his association's position on the strike.

Talking to Dawn, Farooq said the Punjab government is charging PKR (Pakistani Rupees) 2.24 in sales tax on a chapati worth PKR 14, with additional fines ranging from PKR 50,000 to PKR 1,00,000 being imposed. He added that various extra taxes are being levied on traders in the food industry.

Shahid Ghafoor Paracha, President of the Rawalpindi Traders Association, told Dawn that traders are already struggling with financial crises and high electricity tariffs, which have made their situations dire.

Another Traders' group, the Trader Association, led by President Sharjeel Mir, reported that diminishing purchasing power is affecting business activities. Mir emphasized that traders are calling for a more favourable environment and a reduction in taxes.

In a related report, Dawn revealed that traders' bodies have announced a complete shutter-down strike and street protests on Wednesday to oppose the new taxes imposed by the government.

Haroonur Rasheed, central president of a major traders' association, told Dawn, "The country is already experiencing unprecedented inflation, and the government's decision to impose additional taxes has further deteriorated the already fragile socioeconomic conditions."

In Charsadda, traders have also declared a complete shutter-down strike on August 28 to demand the withdrawal of various taxes. In Mardan, Jamaat-e-Islami has extended full support to the business community's planned strike, while traders in Samarbagh and Talash have pledged to close all shops and markets on Wednesday. In Lower Dir, the business community will observe a complete shutter-down strike on August 28 in protest against the new taxes and inflated power bills.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor