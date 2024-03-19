Responding to terror rocket launches Israeli military attacks Hezbollah bases in Lebanon

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 19 (ANI/TPS): The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) reported that earlier on Monday one of its aircraft detected terrorists entering a military structure belonging to the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the area of Meiss El Jabal in southern Lebanon near the border with Israel. Shortly after Israel Air Force (IAF) fighter jets attacked the structure.

In addition, IAF warplanes attacked a military structure used by the Hezbollah terrorist organization in the Al Adisa area, also located in southern Lebanon.

The IDF also attacked observation posts in the Kfarkela area of southern Lebanon earlier on Monday.

And during the day, a number of rocket launches made by Hezbollah terrorists were detected that crossed from Lebanese territory towards the areas of Yiftah, Mount Dov and Menara, in northern Israel.

The IDF responded by attacking the sources of the rocket fire.

The IDF did not provide any details of the results of its attacks on the Hezbollah targets.(ANI/TPS)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor