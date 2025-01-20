S. Korean Science ministry designates 10 technologies to innovate bio-industry

Seoul, Jan 20 The science ministry on Monday said it has designated 10 technologies that will innovate the bio-industry in the next decade.

The technologies are human immunome, multi-cancer early detection, ribonucleic acid structurome, artificial intelligence (AI)-designed gene editors, anti-ageing antibodies, molecular glue, motile living biobots, digital artificial organs, bio foundation model and health care digital twin, according to the Ministry of Science and ICT, Yonhap news agency reported.

The paradigm of bioresearch will likely change to AI-based prediction and inference from the current research centered on repetitive experiments and observation, the ministry explained.

The technologies will likely be applied in bio and other industries, including medical, space, and manufacturing, in the next five to 10 years.

"The science ministry will work to develop promising technologies, and create a research and development (R&D) infrastructure to help the country become a first mover in the advanced biology industry," said Hwang Pan-sik, head of the office of R&D policy at the science ministry.

Earlier, the science ministry had informed that South Korea will focus on advancing its national strategic technologies this year, including artificial intelligence (AI) and advanced biology, as part of efforts to take leadership in the global tech war.

In a joint policy report for 2025, the Ministry of Science and ICT said it will devise a comprehensive roadmap on facilitating the growth of the AI industry to make South Korea one of the three global leaders in the field.

Under the roadmap, the government aims to build a national AI computing center to secure advanced graphic processing units, which play a crucial role in AI, and help local companies and researchers in the field.

It also plans to launch a 1 trillion won ($683.7 million) project to develop artificial general intelligence and create an 810-billion-won fund to provide financial support to AI startups in the country.

