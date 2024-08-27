Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak congratulates students on new academic year

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 27 (ANI/WAM): Sheikha Fatima bint Mubarak (The Mother of the Nation), Chairwoman of the General Women's Union (GWU), President of the Supreme Council for Motherhood and Childhood, and Supreme Chairwoman of the Family Development Foundation (FDF), delivered a message on the occasion of the start of the new academic year 2024-2025.

Sheikha Fatima said in her message, "As we begin the new academic year 2024-2025, which we welcome with optimism, positivity, and hope, we congratulate our students, parents, and teaching and administrative staff. My dear sons and daughters, persevere and strive to achieve your goals.

"I urge you to work hard, as through you, we foresee and create the future of our beloved nation. Our sincere prayers are with you for success and excellence, under the care of our esteemed teachers.

"You are guided by dedicated teachers who understand their responsibilities and lead our children towards knowledge and excellence, with the hope of raising a generation confident in its abilities, proud of its values, and committed to its patriotism.

"May God bless you and guide your steps for the good of our flourishing nation, the UAE." (ANI/WAM)

