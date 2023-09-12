UAE launches new version of Al Hosn app

Dubai [UAE], September 12 (ANI/WAM): The UAE health authorities have launched an updated version of "Al Hosn" app, the national digital healthcare platform for vaccinations and more in the UAE.

Now empowered with vital features to safeguard the health of younger generations, the upgrade aims to further the goals of the National Immunisation Programme, highlighting the UAE's ongoing efforts to enhance the healthcare system and shield the community from infectious diseases.

The upgraded app includes comprehensive vaccination records for children from birth to 18 years. It will play a pivotal role in achieving a higher percentage of child vaccination coverage nationwide, a vital metric in assessing the nation's health strategy.

The move is set to boost the effectiveness of preventive measures against communicable diseases, utilising the latest advancements in digital technology to support proactive healthcare initiatives.

The enhanced Al Hosn application, hosted on the national cloud, is a collaborative effort with "Riayati" digital platform, an integral component of the National Unified Medical Record (NUMR).

The latest update offers a wide range of digital solutions that help families monitor vaccination status, accessing their records with ease and convenience. The user-friendly interface is designed according to the highest standards, ensuring seamless usage for all individuals. The new update also guarantees users access to accurate and reliable information, thanks to the collaborative efforts between the Ministry of Health and local health authorities.

Dr Hussain Al Rand, Assistant Under-Secretary for Public Health at (MoHAP), emphasised that the recent update to "Al Hosn" app, a trusted and credible national digital solution, marks a significant stride in the smart transformation journey of the UAE’s health sector, adding that the updated app now facilitates access to children's vaccination records encompassed in the National Immunisation Programme.

“Recognising vaccinations as one of the most efficient preventative measures against infectious diseases, the UAE government is committed to leveraging smart technologies and applications to create varied communication avenues with community members in order to ensure optimal health coverage and sustain high vaccination rates. Vaccinations play a vital role in safeguarding children's health and reinforcing community immunity,” Al Rand said. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor