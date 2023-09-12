Ukraine should withdraw presidential decree banning talks with Russia: Putin

Vladivostok [Russia], September 12 : Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday said Ukraine should withdraw its presidential decree banning talks with Russia, adding this will come as the first step toward a dialogue, TASS reported.

TASS is a Russian state-owned news agency.

“If the United States thinks that Ukraine is ready for talks, let them cancel the ban on negotiations imposed by a decree of the Ukrainian President by which he prohibited himself and all others from conducting negotiations. So, Blinken says they are ready. Very well, then, let them cancel that decree for starters," the Russian President said.

Putin made the remarks at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF), which Vladivostok is hosting from September 10-13.

"Let them do so if there is a sincere wish to achieve something through the negotiating process, let the Ukrainians themselves make another public declaration that they are now willing [to engage in talks]. I don’t see anything here that would somehow impair their image," Putin said.

The Russian President noted that Ukraine is incurring heavy losses in manpower and equipment during its lacklustre counteroffensive. According to Putin, the Kiev regime "is seeking, as their Western patrons are prompting them to, to bite off as much territory as possible".

"And, then, once all of their resources - in manpower, equipment and ammunition - are nearly depleted to zero, they would seek an end to hostilities, saying: `Well, we have long been saying that we want talks,’ but would engage in talks merely in order to [buy time to] replenish their reserves and reinvigorate their army," Putin said, surmising that this approach could be one of the options in Ukraine’s playbook.

Meanwhile, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Sunday said his country is not against negotiations to end the Ukraine conflict but these should take into account “the realities on the ground” and also the reasons accumulating due to “NATO's aggressive policy”.

Replying to a query fromat a press conference, Lavrov said about 18 months ago they agreed to sign a treaty about settling the conflict and documents were also initialled and accused the West of creating impediments.

"...Everyone wants peace...About 18 months ago we agreed to sign a treaty about settling this conflict. We even initialled these documents. After that, the Anglo-Saxons ordered (Ukraine President) Zelenskyy not to sign it because they thought they would be able to reap some confessions from us…,” Lavrov said.

“President Putin has recently said that we do not mind negotiations however any such negotiations need to consider the realities on the ground and take into account the reasons that have been accumulating for decades upon decades due to NATO's aggressive policy...Right now the Ukrainian officials are threatening to physically destroy Russians...," he added.

He was asked if there can be the beginning of a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine.

The conflict between Russia and Ukraine started in February last year.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor