US: Antony Blinken discusses Hamas' attack on Israel with foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey

Washington, DC [US], October 8 : US State Secretary Antony Blinken on Saturday (US local time) discussed Hamas' attack on Israel with the foreign ministers of Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Turkey, the UK Foreign Secretary and Qatari Prime Minister.

"Spoke with Saudi Foreign Minister @FaisalbinFarhan to discuss today's appalling attacks on Israel. I reiterated Israel's right to self-defence and called for coordinated efforts to achieve an immediate halt to the violent attacks by Hamas terrorists and other militants," Blinken wrote on 'X' on Saturday.

He also discussed the attack with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry. "We appreciate Egypt's ongoing efforts and reiterate the urgent need to halt the Hamas attacks," Blinken wrote.

In his talks with the Turkish Foreign Minister, Blinken reiterated Israel's right to defend itself, rescue any hostages, and protect its citizens.

The death toll from the Hamas terror group's multi-front attack on Israel has risen to more than 300, Hebrew-language media reports say, citing medical officials, as per The Times of Israel.

The toll is expected to continue to rise.

As many as 1,590 people have been wounded, many seriously.

Various civilians as well as (Israel Defense Forces) IDF soldiers are believed to have been abducted and brought into Gaza; Hamas has boasted that the number of hostages is higher than Israel knows, as per The Times of Israel.

At about 6:30 am (local time) on Saturday, a barrage of rocket fire began from Gaza into Israel, hitting several cities including Tel Aviv, Rehovot, Gedera and Ashkelon.

This was followed by several Hamas terrorists entering Israel from the Gaza Strip and taking over Israeli towns.

Hamas military commander Muhammad Al-Deif called the operation "Al-Aqsa Storm" and said that the assault on Israel was a response to attacks on women, the desecration of the al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem and the ongoing siege of Gaza, CNN reported.

Some graphic videos showed bodies strewn in the streets of the southern city of Sderot after the attack by Palestinian militants. Cars were riddled with bullets and lit on fire, according to The Washington Post.

Meanwhile, Blinken wrote on 'X', "I spoke with @ABaerbock, @Antonio_Tajani, @JamesCleverly, and, @JosepBorrellF on Hamas' attacks on Israel. Together, we must work toward an immediate halt to these attacks and support Israel's right to defend itself, rescue hostages, and protect its citizens."

He also discussed the situation with the Qatari Prime Minister Al Thani.

"Spoke with Qatari Prime Minister @MBA_AlThani to discuss today's appalling attacks on Israel. I reiterated Israel's right to self defense and called for coordinated efforts to achieve an immediate halt to the violent attacks by Hamas terrorists and other militants," he said.

Earlier, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Hamas has started a cruel, evil war and the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) will use all its strength to destroy Hamas' capabilities.

"Hamas forces invaded Israeli territory this morning, on the morning of a holiday and Shabbat, and murdered innocent civilians, children and the elderly. Hamas started a cruel and evil war. We will win this war, but the price is too heavy to bear. This is a very difficult day for all of us," the Israeli PM wrote on 'X' on Sunday.

