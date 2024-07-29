"We make our positions known at right time..." says Jaishankar on reports of PM Modi's visit to Ukraine

Tokyo [Japan], July 29 : On the reports of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Ukraine, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar clarified that India, like any other government will make its position known at the right time, and through the right channel.

Not only did Jaishankar talk about possible more contact between India and Russia, as well as India and Ukraine, but he also highlighted the Indian view of the conflict in Ukraine.

"Let me put across what is the Indian view of the conflict in Ukraine. We, from the very beginning, had the view that the use of force does not resolve problems between the countries and in the last 2.5 years, as the conflict has deepened, it has cost lives, done economic damage, and had global consequences...I can reasonably expect that there will be more contact between us and Ukraine and between us and Russia as well. Like any government, we make our positions known at the right time, through the right channel. There is really not more I can say," Jaishankar said while speaking to the press in Tokyo.

He also reminisced about the recent meetings that took place between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Italy, as well as PM Modi's visit to Moscow, where he met President Vladimir Putin.

"Recently, PM Modi met President Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 in Italy, a few weeks later, we were in Moscow, where he had the chance to discuss in detail with President Putin. I am also in touch with my counterparts..." the EAM said.

India participated in the Group of Seven (G7) Summit as an outreach country.

PM Narendra Modi, during a bilateral meeting with Zelenskyy on the sidelines of the G7 Summit, reiterated India's commitment to fostering a peaceful resolution to the ongoing hostilities in Ukraine.

The leaders engaged in productive discussions aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and addressing the situation in Ukraine, said the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) in an official release.

Meanwhile, in Russia, PM Modi was ceremoniously presented with the Order of St Andrew the Apostle the First-Called, Russia's highest civilian honour, by Russian President Vladimir Putin. Notably, the award was bestowed on PM Modi in the year 2019, but he received it physically during his visit to the nation.

It was PM Modi's first visit to Russia since the war started between Moscow and Kyiv in 2022.

Notably, India has always advocated "peace and diplomacy" for resolving conflict between India and Russia but has continued to purchase Russian oil, despite the objections of Western nations, especially the US.

PM Modi said that everyone who believes in humanity is pained when there is a loss of lives. He further stated that it is "heart-wrenching" when innocent children are dying. The Prime Minister also reiterated that resolution to the conflict can't happen on the battlefield but only through dialogue.

