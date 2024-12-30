BJP MLA Suresh Dhas Apologises Over Remarks About Marathi Actress Prajakta Mali, Says “My Statement Was…”

BJP MLA Suresh Dhas has apologised after his comments about actress Prajakta Mali sparked controversy. Dhas made the remarks Saturday in a rally where he attacked Minister Dhananjay Munde and his close associate Walmik Karad over the murder of Massajog sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh. During his speech, the BJP alleged that Munde and his aide had created “Parli pattern”, claiming that they invited actor actors for various events. Dhas said Prajakta Mali, and other actors were familiar with Parli.

Mali demanded an apology from Dhas and met Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to discuss the issue. She has also filed a complaint with the Maharashtra State Women's Commission. Following this, several artists expressed support for Mali.

After widespread criticism from various sectors, Dhas expressed regret over his statement. He clarified that his words were misinterpreted, and he had no intention of disrespecting Mali or commenting on her character. Dhas also explained that his primary focus was on the murder of Santosh Deshmukh and the ongoing investigation.

Suresh Dhas said, "My statement about Prajakta Mali was misunderstood. I did not intend to insult her or comment on her character. I respect Prajakta Mali and all women. If my statement has hurt her or any other woman, I sincerely apologise." He further said, "I have not done anything wrong, but still, I apologise. My focus is on the murder of Santosh Deshmukh and its ongoing investigation."

Dhas revealed that BJP leader Chandrakant Patil advised him to apologise regardless of the situation. "Chandrakant Patil called me and suggested I apologise, whether I was right or wrong. I agreed to apologise immediately," Dhas said.