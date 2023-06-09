Chandrashekar Bawankule accuses NCP of backstabbing OBCs

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Chandrashekar Bawankule accused the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) of backstabbing the Other Backward Classes (OBCs) and sought to know whether Sharad Pawar, who heads the party, would offer his post to anybody from this community.

Speaking to reporters here, the BJP leader termed the two-day workshop held last week in Nagpur by the Nationalist Congress Party's OBC cell as just show-off, and claimed that no decision was taken in the interest of this community during the meeting.

OBC workshop of the NCP was just a show-off aimed at getting this community's votes. But members of the OBC community will never support the NCP as it has always backstabbed them, he said. Will Sharad Pawar give the post of NCP national president or state president to an OBC worker of his party? he asked.

Bawankule said he expected that the NCP would take an important decision and appoint a member of the OBC community as the state chief of the party.