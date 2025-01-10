Kolhapur Bird Census 2025: 1,161 Birds from 105 Species Spotted at Kalamba Lake

The sixth season of the Kolhapur Bird Census, organized by Birds of Kolhapur, was conducted at Kalamba Lake. During this census, a total of 1,161 birds representing 105 species were recorded, including 19 migratory species and 86 resident species.

The census was carried out by Birds of Kolhapur team members Pranav Desai, Prithviraj Sarnobat, Satpal Gangalmale, Mandar Rukdikar, Rituja Patil, and Pranav Datar, along with the participation of students and experienced birders. The next bird census will take place at Rajaram Lake on Sunday, January 12.

Among the migratory birds observed were the Common Greenshank, Green Sandpiper, Wood Sandpiper, Common Sandpiper, Temminck's Stint, Brown Shrike, Ashy Drongo, Rosy Starling, Red-breasted Flycatcher, Verditer Flycatcher, Clamorous Reed Warbler, Blyth's Reed Warbler, Sykes' Warbler, Booted Warbler, Lesser Whitethroat, Common Chiffchaff, Tree Pipit, Western Yellow Wagtail, and White Wagtail.

Additionally, the census noted several IUCN threatened species, including the Indian River Tern, Woolly-necked Stork, and Painted Stork.