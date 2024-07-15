Konkan Railway Update: Multiple Trains Cancelled and Diverted After Soil Slippage in Ratnagiri Disrupts Services

Several express trains of the Konkan Railway were cancelled and diverted after a soil slippage incident between Diwankhavati and Vinhere in the Ratnagiri region. The soil slippage occurred on July 14 at around 4 PM on Sunday evening, due to this several tarins halted.

The Konkan Railway gave an update on train services in the region as rail traffic was affected due to a soil slippage incident. Following are the trains have been diverted and cancelled on these routes:

1) Train no 12133 Mumbai CSMT - Mangaluru Jn. Express journey commences on 14/07/2024 and is fully cancelled.

2) Train no 20111 Mumbai CSMT Madgaon Jn. "The Konkan Kanya" Express journey commences on 14/07/2024 and is fully cancelled.

3) Train no. 11003 Mumbai CSMT Madgaon Jn. "The Tutari" Express journey commences on 15/07/2024 and is fully cancelled.

4) Train no 50104 Ratnagiri Diva Passenger journey commences on 15/07/2024 and is fully cancelled.

5) Train no 12051 Mumbai CSMT-Madgaon Jn. "The Janshatabdi" Express journey commences on 15/07/2024 and is fully cancelled.

6) Train no 10105 Diva -Sawantwadi Road Express journey commences on 15/07/2024 and is fully cancelled.

7) Train no 50107 Sawantwadi Road Madgaon Jn. passenger journey commencing on 15/07/2024 is fully cancelled.

Following Trains Have Been Diverted:

1) Train no. 22150 Pune Jn. Emakulam Jn. The Express journey commences on 14/07/2024 and is diverted via Kalyan - Lonavala Daund Jn. Wadi - Guntakal - Dharmavaram Jn. Jolarpettai - Palakkad - Shoranur.

2) Train no. 16345 Lokmanya Tilak (T) Thiruvananthapuram Central Netravati Express journey commences on 14/07/2024 and is diverted via Kalyan Lonavala Daund Jn. Wadi Guntakal - Renigunta - Jolarpettai - Palakkad - Shoranur.

3) Train no. 16335 Gandhidham Nagercoil Express journey commences on 12/07/2024 and is diverted via Kalyan - Lonavala Pune Jn. Wadi Guntakal Renigunta - Jolarpettai A

4) Train no. 12284 H. Nizamuddin Emakulam Jn. The Express journey commences on 13/07/2024 and is diverted via Kalyan Lonavala Daund Jn. Wadi Guntakal Dharmavaram Jn.. Jolarpettai - Palakkad - Shoranur.

5) Train no. 09057 Udhna - Mangaluru Jn Special journey commences on 14/07/2024 and is diverted via Kalyan Lonavala Daund Jn. Wadi Guntakal Dharmavaram Jn. Jolarpettai - Palakkad Shoranur, Mangaluru Jn.

6) Train no. 12432 H. Nizamuddin Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Express journey commences on 14/07/2024 and is diverted via Panvel Lonavala - Daund Jn. Wadi- Guntakal - Renigunta Jolarpettai - Palakkad - Shoranur.

7) Train no, 12618 H. Nizamuddin Emakulam Jn. The Express journey commences on 14/07/2024 and is diverted via Bhusaval Jn. Manmad Jn. Daund Jn. Wadi Guntakal Renigunta Jolarpettai - Palakkad - Shoranur.

Passengers are advised to take note of these changes and make necessary adjustments to their travel plans. The inconvenience caused due to these changes is deeply regretted, and railway authorities are working diligently to restore normalcy at the earliest.

Shri Santosh Kumar Jha, CMD /KRCL, shares insights on the ongoing restoration of clearing soil slippage between Diwankhavati - Vinhere section, highlighting various initiatives taken by Konkan Railway for early restoration. @RailMinIndiapic.twitter.com/p2PkC6HtzN — Konkan Railway (@KonkanRailway) July 15, 2024

Konkan Railway has issued stamen regarding the disturbances in the services. "Continuous efforts by KR Team is being made for early restoration by clearing soil slippage between Diwankhavati - Vinhere section however the continuous heavy rainfall is hampering the restoration process. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted," said Konkan Railway.

ST buses are being arranged at KR stations for facilitating passengers traveling towards Mumbai.



However, Konkan Railway authorities have arranged ST buses at Khed, Chiplun and Ratnagiri stations for facilitating passengers traveling towards Mumbai. Also, arrangements for food and drinking water are being made for passengers at stations and on trains.