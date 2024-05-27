Maharashtra 10th SSC 2024 Results: Yavatmal District Records 94.57 Percent Overall Pass Rate, Girls Lead with 96.38 Percent

Yavatmal: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has declared the class 10 results online at 1 pm on Monday. Yavatmal district recorded a pass percentage of 94.57 percent. Girls emerged victorious with a pass percentage of 96.38. The pass percentage of the boys is 92.94.

Amravati division recorded a pass percentage of 95.07 percent, while Yavatmal district stood fourth in the division this year. A total of 38,581 students had registered for the class 10 exams. Of these, 38,213 students appeared for the exam. A total of 11,188 students passed in the distinction category. A total of 13,381 students have passed in the first class, 8,842 in the second class and 2,728 have merely passed. A total of 36,139 students have passed. A total of 18,718 boys and 17,421 girls have made it. The taluka-wise result is: Yavatmal - 95.78 per cent, Ner - 96.10, Darwha - 93.75, Digras - 93.12, Arni - 94.78, Pusad - 94.85, Umarkhed - 96.17, Mahagaon - 97.66, Babhulgaon - 94.29, Kalamb - 92.71, Ralegaon - 94.82, Maregaon - 94.82.