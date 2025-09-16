Maharashtra: 50-Year-Old Man Slips and Gets Trapped Under Pune-Amravati Train

A 50-year-old man suffered severe injuries after slipping while attempting to get down from a train in Maharashtra’s Akola district, officials from the Railway Police confirmed on Tuesday. The mishap took place at Murtijapur railway station on Monday evening around 4:20 pm. According to authorities, the passenger was trying to alight from the Pune-Amravati train on platform number two when he suddenly lost his balance. In the process, he slipped and got trapped underneath the train, leading to chaos at the station. Eyewitnesses immediately raised an alarm, prompting railway staff and police to rush to the scene.

Also Read: Viral AI Trends Like Gemini’s Nano Banana Could Cost You Money Warns IPS Officer

Railway Police officials reported that the injured passenger, identified as Mushtaq Khan Moin Khan, required a complicated rescue operation. With the help of a local rescue team, the authorities used a gas cutter to carefully remove part of the train’s footboard to free him. The entire process took significant effort as rescuers worked cautiously to avoid worsening his injuries. After being pulled out, Khan was rushed in an ambulance to a nearby government hospital. Doctors have confirmed that he sustained serious leg injuries and remains under treatment, while police continue investigating the sequence of events that led to the accident.