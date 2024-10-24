Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: ‘I Don’t Take Any Poll Lightly’, Says Dhananjay Munde

Maharashtra Agriculture Minister and NCP leader Dhananjay Munde, who is seeking re-contesting from his Parli constituency in the upcoming state polls, stated on Thursday that he approaches every election with seriousness, said no election is easy and he does not take even a local poll lightly.

"Securing the trust of constituents every five years is a challenging task," Munde remarked to reporters in Parli, Beed district, prior to filing his nomination. In the 2019 state assembly elections, the minister achieved victory over his cousin, BJP leader Pankaja Munde, in the Parli constituency.

"It is a fight and no election is easy. I don't even take the gram panchayat, panchayat samiti or municipal council election of my colleague lightly. We have to fight with full strength and win," Dhananjay Munde said.

Also Read| Aaditya Thackeray Confident of Victory From Worli Constituency; Vows to Defeat Eknath Shinde and BJP for Looting Maharashtra (Watch Video).

He noted that while their alliance candidate had a strong lead in the Parli segment of the Beed Lok Sabha seat during the last general elections, it does not guarantee a similar outcome in the upcoming assembly polls. Regarding the absence of any opposition candidates from the Maha Vikas Aghadi so far, the NCP leader stated, "My party has nominated me. If the MVA struggles to field a candidate, then reporters should consider who might be stepping into a 'chakravyuh'."

Last year, Dhananjay Munde aligned himself with the NCP faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar after a split occurred in the party founded by Sharad Pawar. Elections for the 288-member Maharashtra assembly are scheduled for November 20, with the vote counting set for November 23.

