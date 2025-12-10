Maharashtra: Man Strangles Live-in Partner, Attempts to Cover Up as Suicide in Akola

Maharashtra : 28-year-old girl was found dead in her home in Akola, Maharashtra on December 7, 2025. Initially suicide case was registered, but after investigation it was revealed that it was planned murder by the man who alerted police. As per the information provided by police accused was her live-in partner, Superintendent of Police Archit Chandak held a press conference, stating that Pawan Laxman Ingle, 27, a resident of Mahesh Colony, came to the police station around 9 PM, claiming that his girlfriend had hanged herself at home.

After police investigation body was sent for autopsy to Kami Rural Hospital, Akot. While initial report suggested suicide but autopsy revealed woman died due to strangulation. Following which acussed Pawan Ingle was detained and interrogated. During questioning, he confessed to killing his girlfriend. A case was registered based on a complaint filed by the victim’s brother, and Pawan Laxman Ingle has been arrested.

In Southwest Delhi's Chhawla woman got killed by her live-in partner after late night fight at home. According to report heated argument over drinking ended up in brutal murder. After crime accused put victim's body in his car and drive away to dispose, but failed and simply went back inside to fall asleep. According to NDTV crime came to light when, next morning neighbour, who believed the couple were married, noticed a woman's body inside a parked Swift car, and called the police. Officers found the victim's body in the back seat of the vehicle. The woman had visible injuries and scratches on her face.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh Shocker: BTech Student Goes Missing, Found Dead Near Roadside Pond in Jhansi

Police report that the victim and Virendra, a Najafgarh resident, had cohabited for two years. Virendra, who is married with children, had recently purchased a three-story house in Chhawla in August, funded by the sale of the victim's Palam residence. A remaining Rs 21 lakh from the sale, held by Virendra, was a frequent source of conflict. Virendra confessed to the crime during interrogation, stating that an argument began when the victim tried to stop him from drinking. He then throttled her with his elbow in a fit of rage, resulting in her death.