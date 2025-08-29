Maharashtra: Migrant Worker Murdered in Shahapur Over Factory Work Dispute

Ichalkaranji: A worker was brutally murdered at the door of a power loom factory in the area opposite Shahapur police station on Monday night due to a minor dispute. His name is Santosh Gopal Panda (age 38, originally from Odisha, currently residing opposite Vinayak High School, Shahapur). Four to five suspected migrant workers dispersed after the incident. The work of registering this matter was going on with Shahapur police till late at night.

Information received from the scene and IGM Hospital is that Santosh and other suspected attackers work together in a power loom factory in Shahapur. They had been arguing over work for a few days. There was a heated argument between them on Wednesday night as well. It was resolved. However, on Thursday night around 8:30 pm, a fierce fight broke out between them again. Everyone came out of the factory arguing.

This time the argument became more serious and the attacking workers suddenly picked up iron weapons and attacked Santosh Panda. Santosh fell down in a pool of blood after being hit repeatedly on the head and face. The other workers came out of the chaos. They immediately admitted the injured Santosh Panda to the IGM Hospital; but the medical officers said that he died before treatment.

Meanwhile, four to five suspected migrant workers in this case have fled the scene after the attack. A team from Shahapur police station is searching for them. The police conducted a panchnama at the scene.