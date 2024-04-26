Navneet Rana Slams Rahul Gandhi, Says "It Takes 52 Years for Him to Mature, Another 50 to Seize Women's Gold and Property" (Watch)

Navneet Rana the BJP candidate from Amravati, exercised her voting right on Friday in a bid to secure her seat, which she previously won as an independent candidate in 2019. Following her ballot, Rana strongly criticized the Congress manifesto and its leader, Rahul Gandhi.

Rana raised doubts about Rahul Gandhi's maturity and condemned the purported intentions of the Congress party to confiscate and redistribute wealth, with a particular focus on women's gold and property.

"What else can we expect from a 52-year-old Rahul Gandhi? If someone talks about seizing women's wealth, what more can we expect from him? People from the Congress party say that Rahul has become mature. If it takes someone 52 years to become mature, I don't have much to say about it," Rana said.

"The Constitution of this country, written by Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, is designed to protect the rights of every citizen. As long as the sun exists, the Constitution will remain, and we will continue to fight for those rights. For a 52-year-old mature like him (Rahul Gandhi), it will take more 50 years to snatch away the gold and property of women," Rana said.

Rana's remarks echoed those made earlier by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who asserted that the Congress party is eyeing the hard-earned wealth, property, and 'mangalsutra' of women belonging to the populace, with intentions to seize and redistribute them.

In the second phase of polling, Maharashtra's significant electoral presence, boasting 48 Lok Sabha seats, comes into focus. Today, eight of these seats are up for grabs, with the remainder scheduled for voting on May 7, May 13, and May 20. This positions Maharashtra as the second-largest contributor to the lower house of Parliament, trailing only Uttar Pradesh in its electoral weight.

