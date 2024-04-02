World Celebrates April Fool’s Day, We Celebrate It As ‘Achhe Din’: Aaditya Thackeray Takes Swipe at NDA

Shiv Sena (UBT) MLA Aaditya Thackeray took a dig at the NDA government in Maharashtra, particularly regarding the selection of a candidate for Yavatmal constituency.

Thackeray questioned whether the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena would opt for someone corrupt or choose a fresh face for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in state. He also addressed the recent defection of 40 leader from their party who joined Eknath Shinde faction, labeling them as traitors and suggesting they contemplate their future prospects.

"NDA hasn't declared its candidate for Yavatmal yet. The question is, would they give ticket to someone corrupt or field a new face...The 40 traitors who left our party should think about the times ahead as now it is clear that they are being rejected by the people wherever betrayal happened. BJP had made promises but didn't fulfill them in 10 years. The world celebrates April Fool's Day, we celebrate it as 'Achhe Din'," said Aaditya Thackeray, while speaking with news agency ANI.

Thackeray criticized the BJP for failing to fulfill its promises over the past decade, likening their governance to April Fool's Day, while Shiv Sena celebrates it as 'Achhe Din'.