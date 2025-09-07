Mumbai: One Dead, Five Injured as Ganpati Immersion Trolley Touches High-Tension Wire in Sakinaka

A tragic accident marred Ganesh Visarjan festivities in Mumbai’s Sakinaka area on Saturday when a high-tension wire snapped and fell on Khairani Road. The incident resulted in the death of one person, while five others sustained serious injuries. Panic spread in the area as locals rushed to help the victims amid the ongoing celebrations. Authorities confirmed that emergency services quickly responded, shifting all the injured to nearby hospitals. The festive atmosphere turned grim as news of the accident spread across the city, leaving both residents and Ganesh mandals in shock and mourning.

Hospital officials later identified the injured as Tirumala Narasimha Murthy (35), Kadiyam Dinesh (9), Eevana Satyanarayana (58), and Guruju Murali (38). Another victim, Kancharla Prasad (26), was reported to have suffered severe injuries and remains under treatment at a hospital. Medical teams are closely monitoring the victims, with doctors stating that four of them are in a critical condition. Relatives of the injured rushed to the hospitals, anxiously waiting for updates. The accident has raised concerns over safety measures during large public gatherings and processions in crowded city areas like Sakinaka.

Following the incident, District Collector Chadalavada Nagarani visited the accident site to review the situation firsthand. She later proceeded to Narasapuram Government Hospital, where she met the injured and held discussions with the medical staff. Nagarani instructed the hospital superintendent to provide the best possible medical care without delay. Expressing deep grief over the tragedy, she assured the affected families that the administration would extend complete support. She also emphasized the need for a thorough inquiry to determine the cause of the mishap and prevent such accidents in the future.

The mishap has cast a shadow over the festive spirit, leaving the local Ganpati mandal and residents of Sakinaka deeply distressed. Crowds gathered outside hospitals, reflecting the anxiety and grief of families waiting for medical updates. The sudden accident during one of Mumbai’s most vibrant festivals has sparked conversations on public safety. Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader Mahendra Bhanushali visited the site to console grieving families and offered condolences over the loss of life. Political representatives and community leaders have urged authorities to strengthen safety checks during mass gatherings to avoid further tragedies.