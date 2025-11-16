Congress Goes Solo for BMC Elections, To Field Candidates Across All 227 Wards

After months of speculation the Congress on Saturday finally announced that it would go solo in the BMC elections and will field candidates in all 227 wards. The decision, was announced during Mumbai Congress' one-day "Lakshya 2026" workshop yesterday. AICC General Secretary and Maharashtra in-charge Ramesh Chennithala told party workers that the BMC campaign will be run with full organisational strength. He urged cadres to work with the confidence they displayed during the Lok Sabha polls and warned that those occupying organisational posts but failing to contribute would face action. Chennithala also called for tighter booth-level structures and greater engagement with younger voters. Mumbai Congress chief and MP Varsha Gaikwad launched a direct attack on the BJP-led Mahayuti, which has been administering the BMC for three years without elected representatives.

She alleged a steep rise in corruption -- claiming fixed deposits worth Rs 6,000 crore have been spent and key land parcels handed to select individuals at low prices. Gaikwad said the Congress has exposed several civic irregularities and will continue raising issues including water supply, traffic, pollution, potholes, and misuse of public funds. She also hit out at delays in releasing supplementary voter lists, urging stronger booth-level vigilance.

In a tangential reference to Raj Thackeray’s MNS, Gaikwad said the Congress could not ally with parties who had been violent with people from other states. “The Congress believes in taking all people along together,” she said. “But some parties beat up people from other states. This is not Congress culture and is completely unacceptable. We explained the sentiments of Mumbai Congress party workers, and leaders upheld the decision as per the party policy to go with the local units’ decision on any alliance.” Maharashtra minister Ashish Shelar took a swipe at the Congress's confidence, arguing that going solo required far more strength than the party currently has. "To fight alone, one needs courage," he said. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis also downplayed the impact of the Congress strategy."Whether the Opposition fights together or separately is not important. The people of Mumbai trust the Mahayuti. They have decided to elect a Mahayuti mayor," he said.