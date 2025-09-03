Lalbaugcha Raja Mandal Served Notice by Human Rights Commission Over VIP-Commoner Queue Divide

The iconic Lalbaugcha Raja Ganeshotsav Mandal has landed in controversy over its separate queues for common devotees and Very Important Persons (VIPs). The Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has issued a notice to the mandal, seeking a detailed report on the matter. The commission has also fixed the next hearing for October 6 after advocates Ashish Rai and Pankaj Mishra lodged a complaint alleging discrimination in the darshan system. Every year, the mandal draws lakhs of devotees from across India, leading to massive crowds in Lalbaug during Ganeshotsav. While ordinary devotees wait for several hours in long queues, VIPs are granted quick access, sometimes receiving darshan within minutes. Complainants have argued that such preferential treatment insults ordinary worshippers and violates their fundamental rights. The commission has now taken cognizance of these concerns and directed corrective action.

In addition to the mandal’s president and secretary, the state’s Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary of the Home Department, Mumbai Police Commissioner, and Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner have also been served notices. The mandal has been instructed to submit its report within six weeks. A fresh hearing in the matter has been scheduled for October 7.

According to the complaint, the practice of maintaining separate queues for VIPs and general devotees at a public festival amounts to disrespecting devotees’ sentiments and discriminating against ordinary citizens. The complaint also highlights safety concerns, warning that mismanagement of large crowds could lead to stampede-like situations. Pregnant women, children, the elderly, and common devotees reportedly face hardships due to the system.

It was further pointed out that similar complaints had been filed earlier on September 22, 2023, and September 14, 2024, but no action had been taken then. This year, however, the commission has stepped in after repeated allegations of rights violations.