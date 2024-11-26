Man Detained at Mumbai Airport for Using Cancelled Ticket to Enter Terminal

Mumbai's Sahar Police have detained a man who allegedly used a cancelled ticket to see off his girlfriend at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The incident occurred late Sunday night, involving a 45-year-old Air France employee, Terence Saldanha, who was apprehended by CISF Sub-Inspector Dipesh Lokhande.

According to police officials, Saldanha had booked a flight ticket last month, which he cancelled on October 21. Despite this, he managed to enter the airport premises through Exit Gate 7, claiming he was boarding a flight to Paris. His suspicious behavior prompted Inspector Lokhande to question him about his entry into the airport.

During interrogation, Saldanha confessed that he had entered the airport to see off his girlfriend, who was traveling to Paris. He admitted to providing false information about his ticket to gain access to the airport premises.

A case has been registered against Saldanha under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS), and police are conducting further investigations into the matter.