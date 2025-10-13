Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train: Surat–Bilimora Section to Open in 2027, Maharashtra Section by 2029, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw

The ambitious Mumbai-Ahmedabad Bullet Train project is moving ahead at a remarkable pace, with officials confirming that the service is expected to become operational in Maharashtra by 2029, says Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw. The project marks India’s first high-speed rail corridor and aims to drastically cut travel time between the two major cities. Currently, construction and installation activities are advancing swiftly, reflecting the steady progress toward meeting the scheduled targets. Once completed, the bullet train will symbolize a new era of modern, high-speed transportation infrastructure in the country.

Speaking about the Surat-Billimora section, Ashwini Vaishnaw said that at present, work is progressing smoothly on the Surat-Billimora section, which spans approximately 50 kilometres and will be the first segment to open, targeted for completion in 2027. Officials at Billimora station, the starting point of this section, reported that civil construction is already complete, and track laying operations are now in full swing. A state-of-the-art track-laying machine, built to handle the precision required for high-speed operations, has been deployed to ensure seamless alignment and safety. The milestone signals significant progress toward the larger vision of connecting Mumbai and Ahmedabad through a world-class rail network.

Billimora station itself showcases an advanced Japanese-inspired design that prioritizes both passenger comfort and safety. Considering that bullet trains travel at speeds of up to 320 kmph, engineers have incorporated special architectural measures to manage the air pressure generated during train passage. An open-space layout has been introduced to prevent pressure buildup, while thicker soundproof sheets and barriers are being installed to minimize noise impact on nearby residents. These design innovations highlight India’s commitment to adopting global engineering standards as the bullet train inches closer to reality by 2029.