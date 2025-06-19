Mumbai: Blackmailer Threatens Woman With Intimate Video With Fiance, Demands Rs 8,000

A shocking case of blackmail has come to light in Ghatkopar, where a 21-year-old woman was allegedly threatened with the circulation of an obscene video showing her in an intimate moment with her fiancé. The unidentified blackmailer demanded ₹8,000 from the woman, threatening to defame her by leaking the private video on social media if she did not comply.

According to Pantnagar Police, a case has been registered against the unknown accused under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act. The investigation to trace the person behind the blackmail is currently underway using the mobile number from which the threat was issued.

The complainant, a resident of Ghatkopar and an employee in a private firm, was engaged to be married and regularly in contact with her fiancé. During their courtship, the couple met at various places, and their relationship led to physical intimacy. An unknown individual allegedly obtained a video of their private moments and sent it to two of the woman’s friends.

The accused then contacted the woman and demanded ₹8,000, warning that failure to pay would result in the video being leaked online and her reputation being tarnished. Fearing defamation, the woman approached the Pantnagar Police Station and filed a complaint.

Police have taken serious note of the matter and registered a case against the unknown person for issuing threats and blackmail under extortion and IT-related sections. Authorities have obtained the suspect's mobile number and are in the process of retrieving call data records (CDR) to trace the individual.

Preliminary inquiries suggest the accused might be someone known to both the woman and her fiancé. Police are also probing how the accused managed to acquire the couple’s private video.

Officials said that arrests are likely soon, and all possible angles are being investigated, including involvement of any close acquaintances or breach of digital privacy.