Mumbai: Salman Khan's Father Salim Khan Meets MNS Chief Raj Thackeray at His Residence (Watch Video)

Salim Khan, famous screenwriter and father of Bollywood actor Salman Khan, met Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief at his residence Shivtirth in Mumbai on Thursday morning, October 16. Both were seen laughing and chit-chatting while standing on a balcony of Thackeray's building.

Ahead of municipal elections and a possible alliance of Shiv Sena UBT and MNS, why Salim Khan meeting Raj Thackeray at his residence creates a question mark in the minds of Mumbaikars. However, Raj Thackeray, his wife Sharmila Thackeray and Salim Khan were seen chatting on the balcony.

Mumbai, Maharashtra: Bollywood actor and film producer Salim Khan arrives at MNS chief Raj Thackeray's residence pic.twitter.com/jdoDwTmTrv — IANS (@ians_india) October 16, 2025

Earlier, MNS workers helped around 500 students stranded in traffic on the Mumbai-Ahmedabad highway on Tuesday evening. Hearing the news, former chairman of the Maulana Azad Minorities Finance Development Corporation (MAMFDC), minister of state rank, and educationist Javed Shroff has praised Raj Thackeray for this initiative.

About 500 students, travelling in 15 buses after a picnic in Palghar and Vasai area, were stuck for several hours due to a heavy traffic jam caused by Ghodbunder Road repair works. On hearing about school students from Mumbai, Thackeray asked MNS workers and authorities to reach the highway and assist the stranded students with water, food, and ensure they reached home safely.