Mumbai: Smoke From Shivshahi Bus AC Sparks Panic, Passengers Evacuated Safely in Matunga

Panic created in Mumbai's Mantuga area after people saw smoke coming out of Shivshahi State Transport (ST) bus on Saturday (Nov 8) evening. Initial reports claimed that fire broke out, but later officials confirmed that their was no fire. According to information received, smoke started coming out of bus's air conditioning unit which people taught fire and created a panic among passenger and driver.

Major incident averted as Situation was quickly resolved preventing any major mishap. As per the FPJ fire officials said, incident occurred when driver noticed smoke emanating from the AC unit on the roof. Bus was traveling from Dadar to Pune station around 6pm on Saturday on Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Road, opposite Matunga Police Station.

As drive notice something is wrong he immediately pulled the bus aside, stopped the emergency supply to the AC unit, and alerted the authorities. "All 28 passengers were safely evacuated from the bus and the fire was extinguished immediately," said an official.

A senior ST official stated that smoke from an AC unit, exacerbated by closed windows, caused passenger panic, but there was no fire. No injuries were reported, the bus is in good condition, and alternative arrangements have been made for all passengers to continue their journey.