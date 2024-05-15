Nashik Weather Update: City Braces for Hot and Humid Day with Potential Thunderstorms

Nashik residents are preparing for a day marked by oppressive humidity, as the city's relative humidity is projected to persist around 56%. Forecasts indicate that temperatures will soar to a scorching 37 degrees Celsius at their peak, with the minimum temperature remaining at a warm 22 degrees Celsius. Despite the issuance of a heavy rain alert, Nashik is expected to maintain its hot climate until the anticipated rainfall materializes. Adding to the complexity, a Yellow Weather Alert has been issued, signaling potential thunderstorms later in the day.

Over the past four days, Nashik has experienced minor rainfall in various parts of the city. On Tuesday, after 5 PM, the city saw light rain with 53% relative humidity, which did little to alleviate the heat. Earlier that day, heavy winds and rain in some areas of the district brought a temporary dip in temperature to 21 degrees Celsius. The afternoon, however, was marked by heavy cloud cover, increased humidity, and only trace amounts of rain, keeping the overall climate hot.

Also Read| Weather Update: Heatwave to Grip Mumbai and Navi Mumbai for Two Consecutive Days

Residents are advised to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions during this period of fluctuating weather conditions. The yellow alert signifies that the public should be aware of potential severe weather and stay updated with the latest weather reports.